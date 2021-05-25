Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £920.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

