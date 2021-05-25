Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.