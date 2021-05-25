Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.