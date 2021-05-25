Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,472,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,202,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.