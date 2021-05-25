Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Position in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,050 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRCH opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.02. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

