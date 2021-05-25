Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 44,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

DD opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

