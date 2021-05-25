Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2,155.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of CZR opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

