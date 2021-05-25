Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,050 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,050 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter valued at $38,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

TRCH opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.02. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

