Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.