Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.94. Prologis reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

