Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.