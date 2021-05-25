Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 141,731 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $473.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. Analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

