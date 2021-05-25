Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $549,000 Investment in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000.

DFND opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.

