Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 204 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

