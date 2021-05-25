Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $35.31 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,020,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

