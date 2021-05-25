PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.35 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 238,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 4.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 15.92% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Shares of FJUN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

