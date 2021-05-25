PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.27. 47,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

