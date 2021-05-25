PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for 1.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $3,138,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.