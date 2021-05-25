PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.26. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

