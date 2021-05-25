PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $229.27. 79,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $446.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.26. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

