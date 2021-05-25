PRW Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $289.53. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,799. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

