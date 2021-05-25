Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

