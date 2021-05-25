PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

