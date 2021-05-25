PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,309 shares.The stock last traded at $52.59 and had previously closed at $52.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,629.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

