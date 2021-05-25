Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

PRPL stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,890.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

