Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hooker Furniture worth $55,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.26 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

