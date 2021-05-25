Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,421,557 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.