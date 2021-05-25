Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

CHKP stock opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

