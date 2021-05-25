Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 6,966 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 10.33% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $44,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

MPAA opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.