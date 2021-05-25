Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 79,455 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,455 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

