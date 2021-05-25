Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AFC Gamma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AFC Gamma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Zukowsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

AFCG stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $3,150,000.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.