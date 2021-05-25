Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered by Analyst

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens & Northern in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CZNC stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,267 shares of company stock worth $81,369 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.