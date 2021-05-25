Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

