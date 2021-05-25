Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.