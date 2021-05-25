Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,342.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,412.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

