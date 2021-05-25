Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,740,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

