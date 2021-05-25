Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,879,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

