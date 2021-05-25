Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

