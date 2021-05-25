Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

