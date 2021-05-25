Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 381 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

