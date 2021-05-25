Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

