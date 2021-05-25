Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 26% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $45,503.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.24 or 0.07014774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.10 or 0.01881710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00476040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00202418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.45 or 0.00644091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00454372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00380797 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,045,864 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.