QunQun Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

