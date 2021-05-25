R John Fletcher Buys 30,300 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director R John Fletcher acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00.

Vyant Bio stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth about $764,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

