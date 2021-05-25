R. R. Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 23,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the typical volume of 2,259 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 82,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,834. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.