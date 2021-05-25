Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Achieves $98,362.39

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $98,362.39 and approximately $66.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00960721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.91 or 0.09921778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

