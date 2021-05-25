Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Piper Sandler

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $119.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

