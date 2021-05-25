Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -33.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

