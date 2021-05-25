Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 250.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.