Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $707,309.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00354158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00180576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00806136 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

